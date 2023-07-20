Early-Morning House Fire Causes Roof Collapse In Cold Spring

The fire happened in Putnam County on Thursday morning, July 20 around 6 a.m., when firefighters were sent to a home in Cold Spring on Kemble Avenue that had gone up in flames.

According to Cold Spring Fire Company No. 1, arriving crews found that the structure's roof had collapsed and that everyone who had been inside the home was outside.

Firefighters then soon began pulling lines and getting water on the fire as other fire departments arrived to help, including crews from North Highland, Garrison, Fishkill, and Putnam Valley.

Eventually, crews were able to extinguish the fire and overhaul the scene to make sure there was no rekindling. By 8 a.m., all units were back in service.

