Duo Nabbed On Separate Rape, Sex Offense Charges In Putnam: Police

Both suspects, identified as 28-year-old Montrose resident Adrian Chomiw and 26-year-old Putnam Valley resident Erick J. Santander, face charges in Putnam County, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to authorities, Chomiw was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 24 following an investigation conducted with the help of the Putnam County Child Advocacy Center and the District Attorney’s Office that determined he had engaged in sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

Chomiw was charged with three counts of third-degree rape as well as four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was later arraigned in Putnam Valley Town Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $100,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.

The second suspect, Santander, was arrested following an investigation that began in May. According to the sheriff's office, Santander had been required by law to verify his address every 90 days in addition to appearing for a yearly photograph, which he repeatedly failed to do.

After missing several appointments, he finally appeared in the sheriff's office on Thursday, Aug. 24, and was taken into custody.

Santander was charged with the following felonies:

Two counts of failing to provide a photo for failing to provide a photo for two years;

Failing to verify address every 90 days;

Failure to verify personal information to the DCJS sex offender registry.

He will appear in the Putnam Valley Town Court at a later date, authorities said.

