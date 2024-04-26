The arrests stemmed from an incident on Thursday, April 25, when Yorktown Police reported that two shoplifting suspects had fled the town and may have been connected to other thefts in the area.

Later in the day, detectives in Putnam County from the Carmel Police Department saw the suspects' vehicle in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy in Mahopac at 100 East Lake Blvd. (Route 6). After an investigation, the duo was arrested, police said.

The suspects, whose places of residence were not given, were identified as Christian Panuela Alayon and Maritza Cuba. They were both charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Authorities did not reveal the specific location where the shoplifting occurred.

Alayon and Cuba will both face charges in Yorktown and Ossining as well as Carmel, police said, adding that more charges may be forthcoming as well.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

