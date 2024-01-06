Drunk Driver From Putnam County Damages Mailboxes, Throws Open Beer Out Window: Police

Putnam County resident Robert Taylor of Kent, age 36, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 1 in connection with an incident that happened in the Niagara County town of Hartland, according to New York State Police.

On the day of Taylor's arrest, around 11:40 p.m., police responded to a report of several damaged mailboxes on Ridge Road in Hartland after one of the victims followed Taylor's 2020 Hyundai vehicle and reported his license plate to authorities.

Soon, patrol deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office found Taylor's car driving on Ridge Road and pulled him over after they saw him throw open beer out his window, according to state police.

State troopers then arrived at the scene and interviewed Taylor, smelling an odor of alcohol in the process. After he failed several sobriety tests, Taylor was arrested, police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent and DWI with a prior arrest within 10 years, a felony, according to authorities.

He was issued traffic tickets and will appear in court in February 2024.

