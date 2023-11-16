Discovery Of Possible Skinned Dog At Patterson Parking Lot Prompts Police Response

The carcass was discovered in Putnam County at the Patterson "Park and Ride" lot on Route 311 on Thursday, Nov. 9 around 3:15 p.m., the Putnam County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced.

According to authorities, the carcass was found in grass a couple of feet away from handicapped spots at the lot. Arriving SPCA detectives and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Police soon had a forensic veterinarian and a wildlife veterinarian analyze the carcass, which was found to in fact have been a coyote.

Although it is currently coyote hunting season, authorities warned that disposing of carcasses in such a manner is not legal.

"Disposing of an animal in this way rather than a proper legal manner, will necessitate the PC SPCA to respond and investigate a possible animal cruelty crime," the SPCA said.

Anyone with information regarding the dumping of the carcass is asked to call the SPCA at 845-520-6915.

