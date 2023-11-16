Fair 60°

Discovery Of Possible Skinned Dog At Patterson Parking Lot Prompts Police Response

Authorities responded to a parking lot in the Hudson Valley following the discovery of what appeared to be a skinned adult dog only feet away from handicapped spots. 

Putnam County SPCA officers responded to a parking lot in Patterson to investigate the discovery of a carcass that ended up being a coyote. 

 Photo Credit: Putnam County SPCA
The carcass was discovered in Putnam County at the Patterson "Park and Ride" lot on Route 311 on Thursday, Nov. 9 around 3:15 p.m., the Putnam County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced. 

According to authorities, the carcass was found in grass a couple of feet away from handicapped spots at the lot. Arriving SPCA detectives and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Police soon had a forensic veterinarian and a wildlife veterinarian analyze the carcass, which was found to in fact have been a coyote. 

Although it is currently coyote hunting season, authorities warned that disposing of carcasses in such a manner is not legal. 

"Disposing of an animal in this way rather than a proper legal manner, will necessitate the PC SPCA to respond and investigate a possible animal cruelty crime," the SPCA said. 

Anyone with information regarding the dumping of the carcass is asked to call the SPCA at 845-520-6915. 

