The arrests happened in Putnam County between Friday, April 5, and Sunday, April 7, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, April 8.

The first incident occurred on Friday, April 5 around 10:45 p.m., when a sheriff's deputy's vehicle was struck by another car that crossed into his lane while traveling north on Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley. The deputy suffered injuries to his eye and hand and was taken to Hudson Valley Hospital after the crash, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy, 42-year-old Jennifer Hunt, was later found to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests, the Sheriff's Office said. She was then arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular assault and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation in addition to driving while intoxicated and other traffic offenses.

Hunt, whose place of residence was not released, was then processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility and arraigned in the Town of Putnam Valley Court before being released on her own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.

The next incident happened on Saturday, April 6 at around 2:30 a.m., when sheriff deputies saw a car driving erratically and swerving into other lanes on Danbury Road in Southeast. Authorities then pulled the vehicle over and found that the driver, 38-year-old Hector Buchyolos of Brewster, was intoxicated after he failed several field sobriety tests, the Sheriff's Office said.

Buchyolos was arrested on an aggravated DWI charge for having a blood alcohol content greater than 0.18 percent and issued a ticket for a future court appearance, according to authorities.

The third arrest was made on Sunday, April 7 at around 1 a.m., when the Sheriff's Office was notified of an erratic driver in the area of Route 22 and Route 311 in Patterson that was being followed by a "concerned citizen." Deputies then found the suspect's vehicle driving west on Route 6 in Carmel and pulled it over.

The driver, 72-year-old Dutchess County resident Kathleen Hibbs of Wappingers Falls, was then arrested after failing field sobriety tests and charged with DWI, the Sheriff's Office said.

The last incident also occurred on Sunday, when a vehicle crashed into a mailbox on Tammany Hill Road in Patterson around 11:20 p.m. The car's driver, 46-year-old Elizabeth DeLuca of Patterson, was arrested for aggravated DWI after her blood alcohol content was found to be greater than 0.18 percent, authorities said. She was later released with a ticket for a future court appearance.

