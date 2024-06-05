Crash Causes Serious Injuries On Busy Carmel Road

The incident happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, June 4 around 5:40 p.m., when a serious crash occurred on Stoneleigh Avenue (Route 35) in Carmel.

According to Carmel Police, no deaths occurred, but the incident caused serious injuries. More details about the crash have not yet been released.

The crash caused Stoneleigh Avenue to temporarily close between Hughson Road and Drewville Road. The roadway opened by 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

