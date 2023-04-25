Overcast 55°

SHARE

Crash Blocks Lane On Route 9 In Philipstown: Developing

A serious crash has blocked a lane of a busy main road in the Hudson Valley, causing impacts to traffic. 

The southbound lane of Route 9 in Philipstown by Lady Blue Devils Lane is blocked by a crash.
The southbound lane of Route 9 in Philipstown by Lady Blue Devils Lane is blocked by a crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, April 25 around 1:45 p.m. in Philipstown on Route 9 in the area of Lady Blue Devils Lane, according to multiple reports. 

As a result of the incident, the southbound lane in the area is currently blocked off and traffic is being let through at alternating directions using the northbound lane. 

More details about the crash have not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE