Corrections Officer Brandishes Gun In Several Mahopac Businesses After Dispute: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident in Putnam County on Wednesday, Sept. 27 around 9 p.m., when Carmel Police were alerted of a man brandishing a handgun near the Kobu Asian Bistro in Mahopac at 903 South Lake Blvd. (Route 6N).

According to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo, arriving officers soon found the suspect still holding a loaded .380 caliber pistol and issued orders to him. They were then able to take him into custody without incident.

An investigation into the incident at the scene eventually determined that the man, identified as 33-year-old Michael Vives of Mahopac, had been involved in a dispute with another person before becoming agitated and taking out his loaded .380 Smith and Wesson handgun, Bodo said.

From reviewing video footage taken of the incident, detectives found out that Vives had then allegedly staggered down Route 6N and entered numerous businesses while still holding the gun. This had caused several panicked bystanders to run away in fear of their safety, according to Bodo.

Vives was authorized the carry the gun, as he is an active New York State Corrections officer. The firearm was not discharged at any time and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Vives was later charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment, a felony;

Second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor;

Disorderly conduct, a violation.

He was processed and released and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Town of Carmel Justice Court on Monday, Oct. 16.

Although the incident appears to be isolated, Carmel Police detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the department at (845) 628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

