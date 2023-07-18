Child Porn Arrest: Man Tries To Take Pictures Up Shopper's Dress In Mahopac, Police Say

The man's arrest first resulted from a Putnam County incident on Tuesday, July 4, when Carmel Police were alerted that a man had been attempting to snap pictures of the inside of a female shopper's dress at a local grocery store in Mahopac, according to Lt. Michael Bodo.

Officers soon arrived at the store but found that the suspect had already driven away. An investigation then determined that the suspect had also tried taking similar pictures of a second victim, and police were later able to identify the man as 47-year-old Putnam Valley resident Derrick A. Rocco.

Days later, Rocco was arrested on Wednesday, July 12 on two felony counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance and arraigned in Carmel Justice Court. He was then released with electronic monitoring pending a future court appearance.

The investigation into Rocco then continued, and a forensic examination of his cell phone conducted by Carmel Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 17 resulted in investigators obtaining additional search warrants for his home and place of business.

On Monday, Rocco was once again taken into custody by Carmel detectives and charged with the following:

Three felony counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child;

A felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a child;

Five more felony counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Rocco was again arraigned in Carmel Justice Court and this time was remanded to Putnam County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.

The case continues to be an active investigation and authorities may provide more information as it becomes available, Bodo said.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation or incidents is asked to call Carmel Police Detectives at 845-628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

