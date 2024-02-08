Car Goes Up In Flames On Busy Road Near Lake In Kent

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, Feb. 7 around 11 a.m., when a vehicle caught on fire on Route 301 near Canopus Lake in the town of Kent, according to the Cold Spring Fire Company No. 1, which helped respond to the blaze.

Arriving fire crews found that the vehicle's occupants had been able to escape unharmed and began extinguishing the blaze.

The fire was fully put out by noon, firefighters said. The cause of the blaze was not released.

