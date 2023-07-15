Car Break-In: Man Steals Money From Vehicle In Mahopac, Police Say

The arrest resulted from an incident that happened in Putnam County in the area of 903 South Lake Blvd. in the hamlet of Mahopac on Sunday, June 25, Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo said on Monday, July 10.

At around 7:10 p.m., Carmel Police were alerted of a suspicious man who was entering parked cars in the area of that address. The caller was able to give police the suspect's license plate number before he drove off, leading to authorities pulling over the vehicle in the area of Baldwin Place Road.

An investigation then determined that the driver, a Yorktown resident whose name and age were not released by authorities, had in fact broken into a parked vehicle and stolen money from it, Bodo said.

The suspect was then taken into custody and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket for Monday, July 10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.