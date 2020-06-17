Popular Area Diner Permanently Closes

A popular Hudson Valley diner which has offered home-cooked food at affordable prices for more than a decade has closed its doors for good.

The Table Talk Diner, a fixture in Dutchess County on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie, announced on Monday, June 15, it was closing permanently, effective that same day.

The closing comes after months of being closed and offering takeout due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I want to say a big THANK YOU to everyone for your support, loyalty, and patronage over the past 10 years," the owners, the Vanikiotis Family said on the restaurant's online page. "I will be forever grateful for the time spent in your company – I’ve met some wonderful people and learned so much."

The restaurant, located across from Barnes & Noble in the Spackenkill Plaza, had gained a huge following for serving everything from yummy apple pancakes and eggs to skillet macaroni and cheese and a burger and fries with a smile.

The family's other two restaurants, the Red Line Diner in Fishkill and the Daily Planet Diner in Lagrangeville, remain open.

