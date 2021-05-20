New Supermarket To Open In Area

A new supermarket is gearing up for its grand opening.

ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie is “preparing to open,” officials posted on social media, as they look to fill approximately 200 full and part-time jobs for the new location.

Positions currently being filled at the new supermarket include:

Deli Clerk;

Bagger;

Baker;

Bakery Clerk;

Cake Decorator;

Cashier;

CGO Clerk;

Carts Clerk;

Dairy Clerk;

Food Service Clerk;

Grocery Clerk;

Health and Beauty Clerk;

Maintenence;

Meat Clean-up Clerk;

Meat Cutter Clerk;

Meat Wrapper Clerk;

Night Crew Clerk;

Non-foods Clerk;

Produce Clerk;

Seafood Clerk;

Shop from Home Clerk;

Store Detective;

Store Manager.

Anyone interested in applying for any of those positions can do so here.

No opening date has been set, but ShopRite officials took to social media recently to announce that they are "preparing to open" their latest location at the site of the former psychiatric facility on Route 9 in North Poughkeepsie near Marist College.

Once it opens, the new ShopRite will feature 14 checkout lanes, online ordering, delivery, and the usual fares associated with the grocery giant.

