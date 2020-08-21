Discount Retailer Opens New Store At Site Of Former Kmart In Mahopac

A new discount retailer has opened in Mahopac on Route 6 at the former site of a Kmart that stood empty for more than a year.

Opening its doors to customers for the first time on Friday, Aug. 21, the new store, Ocean State Job Lot, is employing 30 individuals full-time and part-time. Part-time opportunities are still available.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Mahopac,” said Alex Camillone, Ocean State Job Lot Store Team Leader. “Although it has been a challenging time for everyone, we are so proud of our team for pulling together to get this new store converted and ready for the Mahopac community.

"We look forward to providing our customers with a unique variety of essentials, including pantry staples, paper goods, hand soap and hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and a wide array of cleaning products, all at affordable prices.”

The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation recently donated $11,000 worth of personal protective equipment to the Mahopac police and fire departments, including 30 non-contact thermometers, 6,000 surgical masks, 3,200 KN95 masks, 40 gallons of hand sanitizer and 20 face shields.

The exact address is 1001 Route 6, Mahopac.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.