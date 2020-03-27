COVID-19: Area Distillery Shifts To Making Hand Sanitizer

A popular Hudson Valley distillery is transitioning from spirits to sanitizer amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

To help battle the spread of the virus, The Vale Fox Distillery in Poughkeepsie has become the latest distillery in the area to begin using their premises to produce hand sanitizer.

Since the outbreak of the virus, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper, and other essential items have been hard to find on store shelves as the demand has often outweighed the supplies.

In response, The Vale Fox has started producing its own hand sanitizer using hundreds of gallons of ethanol, which has been donated to small businesses that can’t currently afford or find it.

The distillery’s hand sanitizer is being made under the guidelines presented by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and Food and Drug Administration.

According to the CDC, hand sanitizing products should consist of 60 percent ethanol or 70 percent isopropanol as their active ingredients. "CDC does not have a recommended alternative,” officials noted.

According to The Vale Fox, the hand sanitizers are being supplied at cost, with any proceeds from sales being donated to small businesses and employees impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Historically distilleries have risen to the occasion in a world crisis. During WWII, most distilleries repurposed to produce industrial-strength alcohol that was used to make antifreeze, plastics, lacquer, and medical supplies for use in the Southern Pacific,” the owners of The Vale Fox said. “It’s an honor to be part of this legacy and we are eager to do our part to contribute to our community in a meaningful and valuable way.”

