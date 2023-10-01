Business Owner From Mahopac Dies At Age 44

Putnam County resident Gregory A. "J.R." Coccaro, of Mahopac, was 44 years.

A Westchester County native, he was born in Sleepy Hollow on Jan. 2, 1979, the son of Gregory T. and Debra Ann (Servello) Coccaro.

He was an owner of North State Custom in Bedford Hills, an auto collision repair facility that specializes in high end vehicle repair.

He prided his business on being a non-direct repair program facility, according to his obituary.

"His business integrity always had his customers at heart," the obituary says. "J.R. was incredibly talented when it came to all types of engines, automobiles, heavy machinery, and so much more.

"From a young age he was taking apart toasters and other small appliances just to see how they worked.

"From dirt bikes to excavators - if it had an engine - he could drive it, move it, break it - and fix it to do it all over again.

On Sept. 4, 2004 he married Bridget Muzzillo, "the girl he chased down for eight years before finally winning her over," his obituary noted.

In 2022 they welcomed daughter Vera Lynn Grace.

J.R. is also survived by his mother and his brother, James Coccaro. He is predeceased by his father.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct.4 at 10 a.m. at New St. Patrick’s Church, Yorktown Heights, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of J.R. to St. Christopher’s Inn, 21 Franciscan Way, Garrison, NY 10524, www.stchristophersinn-graymoor.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.