Burglary Suspect Found Hiding Under Mattress In Mahopac Apartment: Police

The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 29 around 10 p.m., when Carmel Police responded to an apartment in Mahopac for a reported burglary.

According to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo, authorities arrived while the suspect was still inside the apartment. To confirm this, two officers and their K9 partner, Pietro, entered the residence through a window and began looking for him.

With Pietro's help, officers found the suspect, 52-year-old Mahopac resident Jose Reyes, hiding under a mattress and took him into custody without incident, Bodo said.

The exact location of the apartment Reyes had allegedly been burglarizing was not released.

Reyes was charged with:

Third-degree burglary, a felony;

Third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

