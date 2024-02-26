Brewster Schools Searched After Accidental Alarm Activation: Police

The searches happened in Putnam County on Monday, Feb. 26 around 8:40 a.m., when the Putnam County Sheriff's Office received a Hold-In-Place alarm coming from the Brewster School District, authorities said.

Although the alarm was determined to have been tripped by accident, members of the Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police still conducted a sweep of the district's schools as a precautionary measure.

No threat currently exists to the schools, the Sheriff's Office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.