Brewster Schools Searched After Accidental Alarm Activation: Police

Several school buildings in the Hudson Valley were searched following the accidental activation of an alarm, police said.

Brewster High School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The searches happened in Putnam County on Monday, Feb. 26 around 8:40 a.m., when the Putnam County Sheriff's Office received a Hold-In-Place alarm coming from the Brewster School District, authorities said. 

Although the alarm was determined to have been tripped by accident, members of the Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police still conducted a sweep of the district's schools as a precautionary measure. 

No threat currently exists to the schools, the Sheriff's Office said.

