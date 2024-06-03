Blaze At Mahopac Home Put Out With Help From Neighbors

The blaze occurred in Putnam County on Sunday, June 2, when a fire broke out at a residence on West Lake Boulevard in Mahopac near Rockledge Place, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Thanks to the help of neighbors who spotted the flames, firefighters quickly arrived at the home and contained the fire to the outside of the building, preventing further damage to the residence.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

The department posted on social media, "We extend our gratitude to the neighbors whose immediate actions significantly aided our efforts, and we commend the bravery and professionalism of our firefighters."

