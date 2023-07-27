Beloved Knights Of Columbus Member, Carmel HS Grad Dies At 34

North Carolina resident Michael James Clement died on Thursday, July 20 at the age of 34, according to his obituary.

Born in Poughkeepsie in 1988, Clement graduated from Carmel High School in Putnam County before going on to attend both American University in Washington, DC and SUNY Plattsburgh, from which he received a bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance.

During his time in college, he participated in a student exchange program that allowed him to spend time in Australia, his obituary said.

Clement went on to join the Knights of Columbus in both New York and North Carolina, eventually becoming a fourth-degree knight, which he was intensely proud of.

He also developed a love for music from a very young age, beginning with piano and continuing on to play trumpet in his high school's jazz band.

Clement could also often be found playing soccer and golf, skiing, and camping in the Adirondack Mountains with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Angela; his father, Michael; his brother, Nicholas; his maternal grandparents, Salvatore and Dorothy; his paternal grandmother, Ann; his aunt and godmother, Catherine; his uncles Anthony, Joseph, Salvatore, and William; and numerous other relatives and cousins.

A visitation service for Clement will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home in Carmel at 15 Church St.

A Mass will then be held the next day on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Church in Carmel at 14 Gleneida Ave.

