$97K Scheme: Bookkeeper Steals From Brewster-Based Company, Police Say

New Haven County resident Marlenin Vito of Waterbury was arrested on Tuesday, April 23 after investigators determined she had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from the Putnam County business where she worked, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, May 21.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the events leading to Vito's arrest began on Monday, April 8, when a business owner in the village of Brewster told authorities they suspected the bookkeeper they had hired in January was taking funds from their company's payroll and operating accounts.

The Sheriff's Office then began an investigation and analyzed several of the company's financial documents. Authorities did not reveal the name of the business where the theft occurred.

As a result of the investigation, Vito was charged with:

Second-degree grand larceny;

First-degree falsifying business records.

She was later arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court and released on her own recognizance to appear at a future court date in Brewster.

