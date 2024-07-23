5 Family Members Injured In Mahopac Crash Involving Alleged Drunk Driver

Putnam County resident Elijah Acevedo of Mahopac was arrested on Sunday, July 7 in connection with a crash that happened earlier on the same day, Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo said on Tuesday, July 23.

According to Bodo, during the early evening hours on the day of the crash, Carmel Police officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 6N and Colonial Drive in Mahopac.

Arriving officers eventually determined a white Mercedes Benz driven by Acevedo crossed over the double-yellow line and entered the opposite lane, hitting a Honda CR-V with five people inside, police said.

Police also determined that Acevedo had allegedly been drinking while under the influence of alcohol, Bodo said, adding that he was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated and several traffic infractions.

Acevedo was later arraigned in Carmel Town Court and released pending a future court appearance.

More information about the family members injured in the crash was not released.

