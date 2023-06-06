5 Charged During Memorial Day Weekend Detail In Putnam County

The arrests all happened during a weekend detail in Putnam County, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, June 5.

The detail resulted in the arrests of the following people, according to sheriff's deputies:

Litchfield County resident Nadine L. Vaillancourt, age 39, of Woodbury, was arrested on Friday, May 26 just after 3 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor DWI after she was seen improperly turning on Route 6 and Route 312 in Southeast;

Putnam County resident Aroldo F. Alvarado, age 32, of Carmel, was arrested on Saturday, May 27 just before 12:30 a.m. after he was seen not maintaining his lane on Interstate 84 in Southeast;

Dutchess County resident Delfino Diazramirez, age 30, of Pawling, was arrested for felony DWI on Saturday, May 27 just before 1:30 a.m. when he was seen stopped in a parking lot off Route 22 in Southeast. He already had a past DWI conviction in the last 10 years;

Westchester County resident Virginia R. Roldan, age 28, of Somers, was arrested around 3:40 a.m. after she was seen failing to signal and maintain her lane on Danbury Road in Southeast;

Fairfield County resident Sergio G. Castro, age 35, of Danbury, was arrested on Sunday, May 28 around 2:15 a.m. after he was seen swerving out of his lane on Danbury Road in Southeast.

All of those arrested during the detail except for Diazramirez were released with an appearance ticket for a future court date. Diazramirez was held for arraignment because of his felony DWI charge, sheriff's deputies said.

