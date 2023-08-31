Fair 75°

SHARE

35-Year-Old Man Dies In Carmel Crash After Hitting Pole

A 35-year-old man from Northern Westchester was killed after his vehicle struck a pole and overturned in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened in Carmel on Route 301 in the area of Gipsy Trail Road.
The crash happened in Carmel on Route 301 in the area of Gipsy Trail Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, Aug. 30 around 4 p.m. when an SUV traveling east on Route 301 in Carmel in the area of Gipsy Trail Road veered off the roadway, hit a pole, and flipped over, according to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo. 

First responders who arrived at the scene soon found the driver, 35-year-old Andrew Pesavento of Cortlandt Manor, unconscious and unresponsive with major internal injuries. 

Carmel Police along with the Carmel Fire Department, Carmel Volunteer Ambulance, and Empress EMS then worked to extricate Pesavento and perform live-saving measures. He was then taken to Putnam Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

Carmel Police detectives are now investigating the crash. Any witnesses are asked to call the department's detective division at 845-628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE