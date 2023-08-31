35-Year-Old Man Dies In Carmel Crash After Hitting Pole

The crash happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, Aug. 30 around 4 p.m. when an SUV traveling east on Route 301 in Carmel in the area of Gipsy Trail Road veered off the roadway, hit a pole, and flipped over, according to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo.

First responders who arrived at the scene soon found the driver, 35-year-old Andrew Pesavento of Cortlandt Manor, unconscious and unresponsive with major internal injuries.

Carmel Police along with the Carmel Fire Department, Carmel Volunteer Ambulance, and Empress EMS then worked to extricate Pesavento and perform live-saving measures. He was then taken to Putnam Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Carmel Police detectives are now investigating the crash. Any witnesses are asked to call the department's detective division at 845-628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

