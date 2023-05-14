3 Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Crash In Mahopac

It happened in Putnam County around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in Mahopac on Baldwin Place Road in the area of Spring Drive, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Responding Carmel Police officers determined that three occupants required medical attention.

The occupants were evaluated and transported to Westchester Medical Center by Mahopac Falls EMS and Putnam County EMS.

The Mahopac Falls Fire Police closed the roads while the patients were being evaluated and Valley Towing arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle from the wooded area.

