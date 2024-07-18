Fair 78°

SHARE

3 Dogs Found Abandoned Near Road In Putnam Valley: Information Needed

Authorities are asking for help from the public in finding whoever abandoned three dogs near a Hudson Valley road.

These three dogs were found abandoned in Putnam Valley.&nbsp;

These three dogs were found abandoned in Putnam Valley. 

 Photo Credit: Putnam County SPCA
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The three dogs were found in Putnam County during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13 in the area of Sunken Mine Road in Putnam Valley, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Monday, July 15. 

The dogs appear to all be around 1-and-a-half years old and are female collie mixes. 

So far, the SPCA has received one tip regarding the dogs' past owner and authorities have interviewed people about the abandonment. 

Anyone with more information can call the SPCA at 845-520-6915. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE