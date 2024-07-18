3 Dogs Found Abandoned Near Road In Putnam Valley: Information Needed

The three dogs were found in Putnam County during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13 in the area of Sunken Mine Road in Putnam Valley, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Monday, July 15.

The dogs appear to all be around 1-and-a-half years old and are female collie mixes.

So far, the SPCA has received one tip regarding the dogs' past owner and authorities have interviewed people about the abandonment.

Anyone with more information can call the SPCA at 845-520-6915.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

