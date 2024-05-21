Fog/Mist 60°

24-Year-Old Man Nabbed After Rain-Soaked Cat Found Abandoned In Crate In Carmel

A 24-year-old man was hit with a criminal charge after a urine-soaked cat was found abandoned in a plastic crate near a Hudson Valley animal shelter on a rainy day, authorities said.

The cat was discovered in a crate left near the Putnam Humane Society's shelter on Old Route 6 in Carmel. 

Ben Crnic
The arrest resulted from the animal's discovery on Thursday, May 16 in Putnam County, when the Putnam Humane Society reported finding a long-haired orange unneutered male cat in a plastic crate near Old Route 6 in Carmel near one of the shelter's entrances. 

According to the Putnam County SPCA, the crate had been drenched in water because of rainy conditions and the cat was soaked in urine. 

Days later, on Saturday, May 18, the SPCA Law Enforcement Division charged a 24-year-old Lake Carmel man with abandonment of animals, a misdemeanor. The man's name has not yet been released. 

