2 Ferrets Found Abandoned In Crate In Patterson Parking Lot: Suspect At Large

The two ferrets were discovered inside a plastic crate in Putnam County on Wednesday morning, March 13 at the Park and Ride parking lot on Route 311 in Patterson, according to the Putnam County SPCA.

The ferrets were found by a good samaritan who called New York State Police after coming across the crate in the grassy area of the parking lot.

The two animals were later taken to a local small animal expert who will now care for them. The light-colored ferret is a young male, while the dark-colored one is a young female, police said, adding that both animals had long nails.

Anyone with information regarding the abandonment is asked to call the SPCA at 845-520-6915.

