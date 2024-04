The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, April 17 just before 10 a.m., when two cars collided on Route 6N in Mahopac near Parker Drive, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving first responders soon closed Route 6N at the nearest intersections and tended to the drivers' injuries. One driver was taken to Hudson Valley Hospital while the other refused medical attention.

