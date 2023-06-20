$189K Scheme: Employee Defrauds Boss Over Year In Philipstown, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Walter Alex Munoz, age 46, of Beacon, was arrested on Monday, June 12 after allegedly stealing $189,000 from his Putnam County employer over a year-long period, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint from a Philipstown business owner made to the Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 1, in which he told authorities that he had noticed transaction anomalies in his business account that showed a large number of purchase orders being diverted as refunds to numerous unknown credit card accounts.

The case was then turned over to investigators, who began to review the business's accounting software and information taken from subpoenas of Munoz's bank account. The information taken from this investigation allowed authorities to put together enough evidence to arrest Munoz, who was charged with the following:

Second-degree grand larceny;

First-degree computer tampering;

First-degree falsifying business records.

Munoz was arraigned in Philipstown Town Court, where he was required to surrender his passport. He was then released on his own recognizance to appear in court on a future date.

