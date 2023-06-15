Pound Ridge Resident Who Starred In Baseball For Fox Lane HS Dies At Age 25

Pound Ridge resident Joseph Fraioli, who also called Stamford home, died suddenly on Monday, June 12 at the age of 25, according to his obituary.

A natural-born baseball player, Fraioli grew up playing the sport throughout his childhood and into his time at Fox Lane High School, where he helped his team to countless victories.

After graduating from high school, Fraioli went on to attend Tulane University where he majored in Business Administration. He also joined the Sigma Epsilon fraternity during his time at the school, making lasting relationships with many life-long friends.

Following his college graduation, Fraioli began his career as Director of Project Development for Air Structures American Technologies, the family business. He enjoyed success in his position, bringing a creative and unique approach to his work.

There, he also earned a reputation as a source of humor and "endless laughter" for his coworkers, his obituary said.

Fraioli also brought this attitude to his time with his family and friends, which he valued more than anything, and also became known for his fierce loyalty and devotion to those he cared about.

In addition to his career and spending time with his loved ones, Fraioli also held a passion for watching and practicing mixed martial arts and boxing, never letting his love for sports die down.

Fraioli is survived by his parents, Dan and Denise (née Zingaro) Fraioli; his brothers, Donato and Vincent; his grandparents, Dan and Rosemarie Fraioli and Mary Zingaro; his uncles, Joseph Zingaro and John Zingaro; and his cousins, Gianna and Bianca Zingaro.

A service for Fraioli will be held on Friday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck at 767 East Boston Post Rd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Bedford at 7 Pound Ridge Rd.

