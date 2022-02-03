Contact Us
Pound Ridge Daily Voice serves Pound Ridge, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Pound Ridge Daily Voice serves Pound Ridge, NY

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Scammers Banned From Westchester Stop & Shop After Harassing Customers
Police & Fire

Police Officer Injured In Three-Vehicle Westchester Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured including a police officer during a three-vehicle crash in Westchester.

The crash -- which involved a Greenburgh Police car --  took place around 1:50 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3 in the Four Corners area of East Hartsdale and Central Park avenues in Greenburgh.

According to Greenburgh Police, details were still coming in, but two people were transported to the hospital including a Greenburgh police officer.

Their conditions were not known, said Lt. Kobie Powell, of the Greenburgh Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.