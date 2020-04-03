Man, Woman Nabbed For Burglarizing Northern Westchester Home

A man and woman from Putnam County were allegedly involved in a physical altercation involving a knife while attempting to burglarize a Northern Westchester home, State Police said.

It is alleged that on Friday, March 27, Mahopac residents Tiara Frederick and Giovani Fernandez forcibly entered a 13th Street home in Verplanck area of Cortlandt.

According to police, Frederick and Fernandez were familiar with the residents of the Verplanck home, and once inside, a physical altercation broke out, resulting in Frederick suffering a stab wound.

Frederick was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening stab wound.

New York State Police investigators in Cortlandt announced on Wednesday, April 1 that both Frederick, 23, and Fernandez, 26, have been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, and third-degree criminal mischief, felonies. They were subsequently released and scheduled to appear in the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, May 11.

