IDs Released After Officer-Involved Shooting In Hudson Valley

The New York State Police have released the identities of the police and suspect in an officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened in Dutchess County at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, at The Views at Rocky Glenn in the town of Fishkill.

A preliminary investigation has determined Fishkill Police Officers Joseph DiPalma, John Hurtado, and Sergeant Gerald Cocozza were investigating a domestic dispute at the complex when they were approached by Michael M. Becerril, age 29, who was armed with a knife, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Becerril ignored the officers’ verbal commands to drop the knife and an officer deployed a department-issued taser, which was not effective, Hicks added.

The investigation determined Becerril was shot while he physically fought with the officers trying to take him into custody, Hicks said.

Chassity N. Wade, age 30, was also shot during the incident and appears to have been attempting to stop the confrontation and disarm Becerril, police said.

Becerril was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. Wade was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

No police officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.