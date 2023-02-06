Ellen Elizabeth Hilpl, Beloved Former Pound Ridge Teacher, 67

Ellen Elizabeth Hilpl, 67, a former Pound Ridge resident and most recently of the Village of Millerton since 2017, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home in the village.

Born May 26, 1955 in Port Chester, NY she was the daughter of the late John E. and Norma Dean (Lasher) Hilpl of Pound Ridge. Ellen Elizabeth was a graduate of William Patterson College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1979, and the College of New Rochelle, where she received a master’s degree in education in 1984 as well as a master’s degree in music.

For many years, Ellen Elizabeth was a beloved kindergarten teacher at Pound Ridge Elementary School in Pound Ridge where she would dress up every Halloween as the beloved “Mother Goose.” Her teaching career lasted for over 25 years and she retired in 2010.

She was also a recognized teacher of voice and stringed instruments, certified in the Suzuki method of teaching violin. She had a magnificent voice and enjoyed singing from the pews at Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield, MA, where she was an active and much-loved member.

For many years she assisted the Franciscan Friars at Graymoor in Garrison, NY with their musical selections and she also had the opportunity to sing on Broadway in New York City.

She was an avid cat lover and had a great affection for horses as well. Her easy laugh and infectious good humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Ellen is survived by three brothers, Mark Hilpl and his wife Christina of Cortland Manor, NY, Peter Hilpl and his wife Lisa of Uxbridge, MA, and Neil Hilpl of Pound Ridge; her dear uncle, Paul Lasher of Utica, NY; and several cousins and many close friends. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Michael Hilpl of Antioch, TN in January of 2000.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m. at Christ Trinity Church located at 180 Main Street/CT Route 7 in Sheffield, MA. The Rt. Rev. Jack M. McKelvey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden at Christ Trinity Church of Sheffield. A reception in Ellen Elizabeth’s honor will follow in the parish hall at Christ Trinity Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellen E. Hilpl Memorial Fund at Christ Trinity Church. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit Conklin Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

