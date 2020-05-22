Missing Mom Case: 'It Was A Mistake To Trust Him,' Says Girlfriend Of Late, Estranged Husband

A woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence in the case of a missing Fairfield County mother of five has spoken for the first time just days before the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who killed himself earlier this year after being charged with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, of New Canaan, issued a statement in Spanish about the disappearance.

Jennifer Farber Dulos New Canaan Police Department

While first saying she doesn't know what happened to the missing mom, she also added it was a "mistake" to have trusted her former lover.

“To those who are quick to judge people they do not know. Let me say this: it is possible to misjudge others,” Troconis said.

Troconis added that it was "frustrating to remain quiet and rely on the justice system."

Jennifer Farber Dulos, 51, was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019, after dropping off her five children at school in New Canaan.

According to arrest documents, police believe Farber Dulos was ambushed and killed by Dulos in the garage of her home after dropping off the children.

Fotis Dulos following his second arrest. Connecticut State Police

In court documents, police said her vehicle, which was seen a few hours later leaving her home, had her body inside.

In the statement, Troconis, 46, says she is saddened for the loss the five children have suffered being left without both of their parents.

“I know that under American law, I don’t have to prove my innocence, but actually to me it feels that way during all this time under public scrutiny," she added.

Troconis, who is free on combined $2.1 million in bonds, and is required to wear an ankle monitor, is next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.