COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
The latest COVID-19 breakdown of cases in Westchester as of Friday, July 10.
as of Friday, July 10.

The number of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester continues to drop four months after the pandemic first hit the region.

There are currently 529 active COVID-19 cases in the county, according to the Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, there have been 308,581 Westchester residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,226 (11.4 percent) positive cases. There have been 1,433 Westchester residents who have died from the virus.

There were 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Westchester in the past 24 hours.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality:

  • Yonkers: 7,184 (87 active);
  • New Rochelle: 3,093 (74);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,738 (48);
  • White Plains: 1,840 (24);
  • Port Chester: 1,262 (19);
  • Greenburgh: 1,169 (24);
  • Ossining Village: 1,071 (11);
  • Peekskill: 988 (21);
  • Cortlandt: 868 (20);
  • Yorktown: 708 (11);
  • Mount Pleasant: 596 (15);
  • Eastchester: 452 (2);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 442 (9);
  • Harrison: 406 (11);
  • Somers: 391 (13);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 378 (7);
  • Scarsdale: 361 (8);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 320 (7);
  • Tarrytown: 295 (11);
  • Mount Kisco: 284 (6);
  • Bedford: 260 (11);
  • Rye City: 208 (4);
  • Elmsford: 207 (13);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 206 (5);
  • North Castle: 203 (4);
  • New Castle: 202 (16);
  • Rye Brook: 183 (4);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 174 (5);
  • Pelham: 160 (2);
  • Ossining Town: 156 (1);
  • North Salem: 148 (6);
  • Tuckahoe: 137 (2);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 133 (2);
  • Pleasantville: 126 (4);
  • Pelham Manor: 113 (3);
  • Lewisboro: 111 (2);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 108 (2);
  • Ardsley: 93 (0);
  • Irvington: 82 (1);
  • Bronxville: 77 (12);
  • Larchmont: 69 (2);
  • Buchanan: 36 (2);
  • Pound Ridge: 29 (1).

Statewide, 4,541,574 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 400,299 testing positive. There have been 24,968 fatalities during the pandemic.

