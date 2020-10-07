COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester continues to drop four months after the pandemic first hit the region.
There are currently 529 active COVID-19 cases in the county, according to the Department of Health.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, there have been 308,581 Westchester residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,226 (11.4 percent) positive cases. There have been 1,433 Westchester residents who have died from the virus.
There were 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Westchester in the past 24 hours.
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality:
- Yonkers: 7,184 (87 active);
- New Rochelle: 3,093 (74);
- Mount Vernon: 2,738 (48);
- White Plains: 1,840 (24);
- Port Chester: 1,262 (19);
- Greenburgh: 1,169 (24);
- Ossining Village: 1,071 (11);
- Peekskill: 988 (21);
- Cortlandt: 868 (20);
- Yorktown: 708 (11);
- Mount Pleasant: 596 (15);
- Eastchester: 452 (2);
- Mamaroneck Village: 442 (9);
- Harrison: 406 (11);
- Somers: 391 (13);
- Sleepy Hollow: 378 (7);
- Scarsdale: 361 (8);
- Dobbs Ferry: 320 (7);
- Tarrytown: 295 (11);
- Mount Kisco: 284 (6);
- Bedford: 260 (11);
- Rye City: 208 (4);
- Elmsford: 207 (13);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 206 (5);
- North Castle: 203 (4);
- New Castle: 202 (16);
- Rye Brook: 183 (4);
- Mamaroneck Town: 174 (5);
- Pelham: 160 (2);
- Ossining Town: 156 (1);
- North Salem: 148 (6);
- Tuckahoe: 137 (2);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 133 (2);
- Pleasantville: 126 (4);
- Pelham Manor: 113 (3);
- Lewisboro: 111 (2);
- Briarcliff Manor: 108 (2);
- Ardsley: 93 (0);
- Irvington: 82 (1);
- Bronxville: 77 (12);
- Larchmont: 69 (2);
- Buchanan: 36 (2);
- Pound Ridge: 29 (1).
Statewide, 4,541,574 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 400,299 testing positive. There have been 24,968 fatalities during the pandemic.
