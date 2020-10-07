COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester continues to drop four months after the pandemic first hit the region.

There are currently 529 active COVID-19 cases in the county, according to the Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, there have been 308,581 Westchester residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,226 (11.4 percent) positive cases. There have been 1,433 Westchester residents who have died from the virus.

There were 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Westchester in the past 24 hours.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality:

Yonkers: 7,184 (87 active);

New Rochelle: 3,093 (74);

Mount Vernon: 2,738 (48);

White Plains: 1,840 (24);

Port Chester: 1,262 (19);

Greenburgh: 1,169 (24);

Ossining Village: 1,071 (11);

Peekskill: 988 (21);

Cortlandt: 868 (20);

Yorktown: 708 (11);

Mount Pleasant: 596 (15);

Eastchester: 452 (2);

Mamaroneck Village: 442 (9);

Harrison: 406 (11);

Somers: 391 (13);

Sleepy Hollow: 378 (7);

Scarsdale: 361 (8);

Dobbs Ferry: 320 (7);

Tarrytown: 295 (11);

Mount Kisco: 284 (6);

Bedford: 260 (11);

Rye City: 208 (4);

Elmsford: 207 (13);

Croton-on-Hudson: 206 (5);

North Castle: 203 (4);

New Castle: 202 (16);

Rye Brook: 183 (4);

Mamaroneck Town: 174 (5);

Pelham: 160 (2);

Ossining Town: 156 (1);

North Salem: 148 (6);

Tuckahoe: 137 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 133 (2);

Pleasantville: 126 (4);

Pelham Manor: 113 (3);

Lewisboro: 111 (2);

Briarcliff Manor: 108 (2);

Ardsley: 93 (0);

Irvington: 82 (1);

Bronxville: 77 (12);

Larchmont: 69 (2);

Buchanan: 36 (2);

Pound Ridge: 29 (1).

Statewide, 4,541,574 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 400,299 testing positive. There have been 24,968 fatalities during the pandemic.

