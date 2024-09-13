Missing Man Found At Night After Long Search In Ward Pound Ridge Reservation

The hiker was reported missing on Wednesday night, Sept. 11, when police and firefighters were requested to help search for them at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in the area of Michigan Road, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The hiker had already been missing for several hours and did not have enough battery power left to dial 911 at 10 p.m. when Bedford Police joined the search along with the Pound Ridge Fire Department and the Westchester County Police Department.

Once Bedford Police brought their utility task vehicle, officers searched the preserve for around an hour before they had to continue on foot.

Authorities then began calling out for the missing hiker's name before eventually hearing his voice in the distance, which finally led them to him just after midnight.

The man was then taken to an awaiting ambulance, where he was found to be in good health, firefighters said.

