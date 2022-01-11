These Are Five Top-Ranked Pizzerias In Westchester, According To Yelp

Looking for quality pizzerias in Westchester County? Here are the spots you need to check out, online reviewers say.

According to Yelp's list of the best pizzerias in Westchester County, the following eateries are the top-rated spots to check out:

1. Amore Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, located at 1 Kent Place in Armonk. It has received a four-star rating from more than 150 reviews. Reviewers have cited the pizzeria's selection of pies, and also noted that the calamari is a menu highlight.

2. Arthur Avenue Wood Fired Pizza And Catering, located at 210 Marble Ave. in Pleasantville. This pizzeria has received positive reviews for its thin, crispy crusts and fresh ingredients.

3. Venice Pizza & Trattoria, located at 731 North Broadway in White Plains. Reviewers have shouted out the restaurant's Grandma pizzas, white pizzas, and more.

4. Hartsdale House of Pizza, located at 203 East Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale. Reviewers have praised the restaurant's generous toppings, quality ingredients and great service.

5. Victor's Pizza & Pasta, located at 130 Wildey St. in Tarrytown. A newer addition to the area, this restaurant has been praised for its Grandma pizzas and cheese pizzas.

