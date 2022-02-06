Popular Westchester Eatery Reopens After Five-Month Hiatus

A popular Westchester County eatery is back in business after a months-long closure due to storm damage.

Duck Donuts announced that it reopened its Mamaroneck location on Saturday, Feb. 5.

"We finally have our ducks in a row and we’re ready to open our doors," the business announced in a Facebook post.

The donut shop announced it was temporarily closing its doors in early September after it experienced significant flooding and damage when Tropical Depression Ida moved through the region.

"Our staff is working hard cleaning up and helping to sort through the mess before we can reopen," the business shared in a post in September. "There’s a lot of work to be done but like many who have been affected by this storm, we will get through it."

The business is located at 805 Mamaroneck Ave. in Mamaroneck.

