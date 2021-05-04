Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pound Ridge Daily Voice serves Pound Ridge, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Pound Ridge Daily Voice serves Pound Ridge, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jeep At Ridgefield Auto Dealership Hit During Two-Vehicle Crash
Business

New Trader Joe's To Open In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Trader Joe's is coming to Northern Westchester.
Trader Joe's is coming to Northern Westchester. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A long-standing rumor will soon become reality as Trader Joe’s is coming to Northern Westchester.

Yorktown Town Supervisor Matt Slater confirmed that the building department has received plans for a new supermarket to be constructed on Crompond Road (Route 202) following months of construction at the shopping center.

Trader Joe’s will join a shopping center at 3200 Crompond Road that has welcomed a new Lowe’s location and Starbucks within the past two years. 

The nearest Trader Joe’s locations to the one being constructed in Yorktown Heights are in Southern Westchester, in Hartsdale, and Northern Fairfield County, in Danbury.

“I remember when a couple of years ago we heard from the business community that this wasn’t a possibility,” Slater said about the construction of Trader Joe’s. “Here it is, and I think it’s more proof that Yorktown can attract these big national brands.

 “I have repeatedly heard from residents that they wanted a specialty grocer," he continued. "When the town board launched the 'Destination Y' marketing campaign last year, it was precisely to encourage the opening of destinations like Trader Joe's." 

The new Trader Joe’s location in Yorktown Heights is expected to open to the public this fall. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pound Ridge Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.