Update: Storm Water Drain Collapse On Road In Port Chester Could Take Weeks To Repair

The collapse, which was first believed to be a sinkhole, occurred in Port Chester on North Regent Street near the intersection at Clermont Avenue, where a section of the village's main stormwater management waterway failed, village officials said on Thursday, Aug. 8.

According to officials, it is not known how long the collapse existed, but the behavior of stormwater in the area over the last week had indicated something was not right.

Part of the drain has since been secured and covered and will remain so through the weekend to protect it from heavy rain predicted to drench the region. Repair work will then begin on Monday, Aug. 12.

The drain will be rebuilt with a cemented form that mimics and interconnects with the portions of the drain on each side of the collapsed section, according to village officials.

The repairs and road resurfacing are expected to take around two weeks to complete, officials said, adding that residents in the area will have to park on side streets when their driveways are not accessible.

Detours for motorists in the area will be enforced by Port Chester Police while repairs are completed.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.