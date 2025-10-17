Unsafe Housing Crackdown: Attic Hallway Was Used For Sleeping In Port Chester, Village Says

Port Chester Police and code enforcement officers executed the warrant on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at a property located at 63 Grace Church St. in Port Chester, where inspectors documented six violations of New York State and local housing codes, the village announced on Thursday, Oct. 16.

According to the village, those violations included failure to obtain a required certificate of occupancy, unlawful use of non-habitable spaces for sleeping, and missing smoke alarms and electrical covers.

Inspectors also found bedrooms being used as passageways and an attic hallway that had been converted into sleeping quarters, according to the Port Chester Code Enforcement Department.

The property owners, Bruno and Yovana Sagni, were issued a formal Notice of Violation and ordered to correct all issues by Friday, Nov. 14, or face enforcement proceedings in Rye Justice Court.

Port Chester Mayor Luis A. Marino said the case sends a clear message that unsafe housing and negligent landlords will not be tolerated in Port Chester.

Officials said the operation reflects a coordinated effort by the Port Chester Police Department and Code Enforcement Department to improve housing safety and hold landlords accountable for illegal occupancy and substandard conditions.

