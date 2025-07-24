Mostly Cloudy 75°

Two Stabbed During Dispute In Port Chester; All Involved In Custody, Police Say

Two men were hospitalized after a stabbing during a dispute in Westchester late Wednesday night, July 23, police said.

The incident happened near Broad Street in Port Chester. 

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Port Chester Police responded to reports of an injured person near Broad Street. When officers arrived, they found two men with apparent stab wounds, the department said on Thursday, July 24.

EMS and Greenwich EMS arrived at the scene and transported both victims to a nearby hospital. One of the victims suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators determined that two suspects had fled the scene after the altercation. Both were quickly located, identified, and brought to the Port Chester Police Department for questioning. Their names were not released.

Police say the incident was isolated and involved acquaintances. All parties are now in custody.

The department noted that the investigation is "preliminary." 

