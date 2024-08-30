Truck Hits Pole, Causes 'Significant' Traffic Issues In Port Chester

The crash happened on Friday afternoon, Aug. 30, when a truck hit a pole and knocked it over at the intersection of South Main Street, Purdy Avenue, and Grace Church Street in Port Chester, village officials announced around 2:45 p.m.

The incident is causing "significant traffic issues," officials said, adding that motorists in the area should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Con Edison is now at the scene and coming up with a plan to replace the pole and restore power, officials said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.