Tractor-Trailer Bursts Into Flames On I-287 In Port Chester

The incident happened on Monday, July 24 around 5:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 287 in Port Chester near Exit 11, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the blaze, they found the vehicle's occupants outside and knew the response would be prolonged because of the intensity of the flames, the department said.

With the help of the Rye, Rye Brook, and Purchase Fire Departments, the fire was eventually put out after several hours.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.