Talia, a 120-seat restaurant founded by Chef Ian Vest, will officially open its doors Saturday, August 9, at 25 Willett Ave. in Port Chester, just steps from the Port Chester train station and downtown arts and music scene.

Named after his daughter, the restaurant is a passion project for Vest, who honed his craft in acclaimed kitchens such as DANIEL, the Michelin-starred restaurant from Chef Daniel Boulud, and Back 40 Kitchen in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"My vision is simple yet ambitious," Vest said, adding, "To create a place that feels elevated but never exclusive, where locals feel known and guests feel instantly welcomed."

Talia’s menu is built around seasonal ingredients and offers an elegant blend of classic and modern, with dishes such as hamachi crudo, lamb polpette, house-made pastas, artisanal pizzas, and standout entrées like dry-aged duck breast and tea-brined pork tenderloin. The approach, Vest said, is designed to evoke both comfort and curiosity.

Beyond the food, the design and layout of the restaurant emphasize warmth and inclusivity. Spanning two levels, the space features exposed brick, soft lighting, and modern wood and metal accents. The upstairs boasts a dramatic half-circle bar meant to serve as a lively social hub, offering both a daily hangout and private event space.

The cocktail list is equally thoughtful, with signature drinks such as the Saffron Sour, Primo (with basil and strawberry), and a blue cheese-infused vodka dirty martini. The wine program, curated to complement the evolving menu, is one that Vest says is among the most compelling in Westchester County.

Talia will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m., with plans to add lunch and brunch service in the near future.

