Suspects Caught After Robbery, Crash On I-95 In Port Chester: Police

The incident began on Friday afternoon, Oct. 10, when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a robbery on Parkway Drive in Port Chester, the village's police department said on Saturday, Oct. 11.

While officers were interviewing the victim, police received a report of a serious crash on I-95 southbound involving a car and a tractor-trailer. When officers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle involved in the crash matched the description of the robbery suspects’ car.

The Port Chester Fire Department reported that units were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to the I-95 crash, which involved a car wedged into the side of a tractor-trailer. Fire officials said no injuries were found, though police later confirmed that the robbery victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The scene was later turned over to Connecticut State Police, as the crash happened at the state line.

The robbery suspects had fled the scene before police arrived, police said. A search was launched, and investigators later learned that the suspects had been picked up by another vehicle and left the area.

Shortly afterward, Westchester County Police and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force located the second vehicle on the Hutchinson River Parkway and took all suspects into custody, police said.

“This was a random act that was perpetrated in the village,” police said, adding that there is no ongoing threat to residents.

Port Chester Police credited assistance from the Real Time Crime Center, County Police, Rye Brook Police, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in helping bring the case to a quick resolution.

