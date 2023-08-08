Support Swells For Family Of 19-Year-Old Port Chester Man Killed In Crash: Over $35K Raised

The outpouring of support came after the death of 19-year-old Christopher Ramirez on Sunday, July 30, when he succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash.

A 2021 graduate of Port Chester High School, Ramirez was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and cousin who was known for always having a smile on his face, his friend and coworker Sebastian Cardona wrote on a GoFundMe page started in his memory.

"Chris was the kindest person I had the honor of knowing," Cardona wrote, adding, "He was the happiest and most cheerful person to be around in and out of work."

According to Cardona, Ramirez was always set on improving himself and brought this energy to his passion for sports, becoming a successful member of the Port Chester High School wrestling team before his graduation.

Ramirez also began working at a young age, starting his first job at the Coveleigh Club in Rye at the age of 15. Here, he soon developed a love for the club, refusing to leave even when his mother found him other jobs.

"You could see him smiling and being playful on the hottest of summer days when we worked outside, or even on the coldest days when we had to walk down to the parking lot to get his car after a long shift," Cardona wrote.

Ramirez was also passionate about cars and could often be found talking about his BMW 440i, which he was a "fanatic" about, Cardona wrote.

He leaves behind his parents, an older brother, and his beloved puppy, Snoopy.

In the aftermath of Ramirez's death, Cardona began the fundraiser page along with Ramirez's cousin Antony Rios to help alleviate the impact on his family.

"While the loss we feel is profound, we can’t even begin to imagine the grief Chris’ family is enduring at this time," Cardona wrote, adding, "We recognize that given this tragic accident, there will be many medical bills to cover, a car wreckage to address, and funeral costs for a family that is already so deep in grief."

Since the fundraiser was started on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Port Chester community has proved that it will take care of its own, as a whopping $37,075 had been raised as of Tuesday, Aug. 8.

This surpasses the fundraiser's ultimate goal of $35,000.

In a message to those who donated, Cardona wrote that he hopes Ramirez will be remembered for his best qualities.

"As much as I can continue to write about Chris, I hope that when you are done reading this note, you will remember him just like I do; the most caring guy, your go-to-listener and your most trusted friend," he said, continuing, "In moments like these, remembering him at his best can give us all a bit of peace."

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

